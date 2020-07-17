Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DPZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.79.

NYSE DPZ opened at $413.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.23.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,175 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,930. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

