Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 27.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 28.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.24.

NYSE:NSC opened at $181.28 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

