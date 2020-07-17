Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $6.45 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114,214 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,399,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,290,000 after purchasing an additional 279,432 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 982,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2,731.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 269,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 260,278 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 653,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,038,000 after acquiring an additional 31,809 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

ACGL stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,433.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $619,695.00. Insiders have acquired 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $665,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

