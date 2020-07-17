Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $8.36 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NVR worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NVR by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,120,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Tikehau Investment Management lifted its holdings in NVR by 1,999.4% in the fourth quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 149,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after buying an additional 142,636 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 1.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,787,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in NVR by 136.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 82,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,826,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,773,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $3,337.32 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,071.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,279.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,335.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $47.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,387.50.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.