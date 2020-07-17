Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $9.22 Million Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.16% of Voya Financial worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 75.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of VOYA opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

