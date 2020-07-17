Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,299 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reduced their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

NYSE GE opened at $7.14 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.