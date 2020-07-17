Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,288,234,000 after purchasing an additional 302,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $424,416,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,797,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,636,000 after purchasing an additional 64,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $2,794,404.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,295.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total transaction of $341,830.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $241.22 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.12 and a 52-week high of $241.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.84.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

