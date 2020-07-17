Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,707. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Cfra lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.82. The company has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.