Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,838 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYV. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LYV opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 1.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.