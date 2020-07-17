Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 29,080 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,080 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TIF shares. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $122.50 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $134.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.66 and its 200 day moving average is $128.20. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.