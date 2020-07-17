Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 307 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PRA Health Sciences worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,729,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,754,000 after acquiring an additional 167,867 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,305,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,471,000 after acquiring an additional 729,301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 57.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,302,000 after acquiring an additional 983,401 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,960,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,954,000 after acquiring an additional 200,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,294,000 after acquiring an additional 48,704 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average of $95.97. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $113.32.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $783.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.61 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRAH. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

