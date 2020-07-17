Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 36,820 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,820 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of A. O. Smith worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $5,487,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

AOS opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

