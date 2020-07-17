Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 37,337 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,337 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,613,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,513,000 after acquiring an additional 791,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,124 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,958,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,536,000 after purchasing an additional 869,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,937,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,459,000 after purchasing an additional 370,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,371,000 after purchasing an additional 368,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMTD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Compass Point cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.