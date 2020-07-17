Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 55,451 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,451 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,747 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 413.7% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,463,000 after acquiring an additional 852,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,999,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,850,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after acquiring an additional 427,411 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. TheStreet upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.59.

In other news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $219,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at $424,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,560. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $130.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.