General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 851,119 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra downgraded General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

