Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $360.55

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $360.55 and last traded at $356.59, with a volume of 421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $353.00.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, July 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.04 and a quick ratio of 19.04.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter.

About Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

