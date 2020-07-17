Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Down to $0.60

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.60. Gevo shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 2,765,790 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Gevo from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 145.04% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Gevo Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gevo stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,756 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Gevo at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

