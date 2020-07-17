Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 1,600 Shares of Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RMG) Stock

Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RMG) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,600 shares of LEO stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $16,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of RMG opened at $10.40 on Friday. Leo Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

LEO Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the diversified resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals, and power sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

