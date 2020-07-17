Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,525.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

