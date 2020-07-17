Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $125,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,046 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $192,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $2,633,707. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Cfra boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.77.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

