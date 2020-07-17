Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 183.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITW stock opened at $182.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

