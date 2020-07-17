Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 291 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 172.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 98.1% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $44.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.48.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

