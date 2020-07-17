Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $10.86

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.29, but opened at $10.86. Gold Fields shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 5,161,793 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GFI shares. Bank of America raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 187,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 115,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 300,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. 36.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.