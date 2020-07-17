Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) to Neutral

Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LBTSF stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. Almirall has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

Get Almirall alerts:

Almirall Company Profile

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, acne, rosacea, and psoriasis; and central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Almirall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almirall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.