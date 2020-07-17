Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after buying an additional 54,794 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.55.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $216.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

