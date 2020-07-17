Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.52

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.52 and last traded at $51.83, with a volume of 334981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDOT. Northland Securities raised their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher acquired 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $343,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $189,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,578 shares in the company, valued at $270,893.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 40,250 shares of company stock worth $1,451,655 and have sold 42,040 shares worth $1,953,042. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 562,562 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,934,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Green Dot by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,379,000 after purchasing an additional 79,111 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 602,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 618.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 808,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

