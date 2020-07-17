GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Gap Down to $79.62

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.14, but opened at $79.62. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $73.70, with a volume of 2,578,403 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSX shares. Barclays cut GSX Techedu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. CLSA downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 383.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 22.37%. GSX Techedu’s revenue for the quarter was up 382.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

