Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Gap Down to $0.42

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.42. Guardion Health Sciences shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 5,864,032 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 12.46.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 1,289.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 165,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.