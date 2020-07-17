Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.79

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.77, with a volume of 30997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

GUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$2.40 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$2.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Guyana Goldfields from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

The company has a market cap of $310.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$51.85 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Guyana Goldfields Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guyana Goldfields Company Profile (TSE:GUY)

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

