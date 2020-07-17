Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,500 WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its stake in WNS by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 95,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in WNS by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in WNS by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in WNS by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WNS by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNS opened at $57.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30. WNS has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WNS. Barrington Research assumed coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.09.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

