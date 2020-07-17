Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 366,733 Shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) by 61,948.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,733 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Intec Pharma were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 144,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intec Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.63.

Shares of NTEC stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. Intec Pharma Ltd has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

