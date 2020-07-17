Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Position in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,428,000 after acquiring an additional 123,303 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,489,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 159.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 802,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after acquiring an additional 493,527 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 66.4% during the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 750,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 299,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 30.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 677,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 159,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $1,714,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,729 shares of company stock worth $6,421,990 over the last ninety days. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 9.31. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.95% and a negative net margin of 208.60%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue was up 2341.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.