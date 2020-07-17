Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,639,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,979,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,878,000 after buying an additional 146,264 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,695,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 337,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE opened at $93.24 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $397,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,514 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.46.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

