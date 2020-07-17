Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $80,000 Stock Position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 333.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $3,634,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 153,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Concho Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Concho Resources from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.21.

Shares of CXO opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $104.88.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

