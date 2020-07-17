Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $112,000 in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,295,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 134,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after buying an additional 123,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 140.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,061,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after buying an additional 1,205,694 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,263,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 15.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,464,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 197,124 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on AA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alcoa Corp has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $24.63.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

