Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $117,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,422,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 458.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,962,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,823,000 after buying an additional 3,253,078 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,899,000 after buying an additional 3,180,349 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,950,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,891,000 after buying an additional 1,577,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $352,267.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $285,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

