Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $95,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,992,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Paychex by 156.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,897,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,362,000 after buying an additional 1,157,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $62,746,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Paychex by 84.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,997,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,396,000 after buying an additional 913,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Paychex by 26.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,205,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,777,000 after buying an additional 462,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470,917 shares of company stock valued at $34,541,997. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $73.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

