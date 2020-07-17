Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 120 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 49.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $15,713,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $23,711,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after acquiring an additional 111,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.7% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 424,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,660,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $165.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.34 and its 200 day moving average is $146.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $36,827,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,593,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,028,416,458.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 797,899 shares of company stock worth $130,292,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

