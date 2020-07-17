Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,323 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 82,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.25. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

