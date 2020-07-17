Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 68.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,374,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,467,000 after acquiring an additional 154,586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 31.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 38.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 385.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 59,264 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $462,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GMED opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. Globus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

