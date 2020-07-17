Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Gap Up to $27.36

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.20, but opened at $27.36. Harley-Davidson shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 4,859,420 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz bought 97,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,027,000 after purchasing an additional 369,905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 33,477 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,527 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

