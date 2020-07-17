Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 90,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIG opened at $40.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

