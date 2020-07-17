Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Invests $220,000 in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

