Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,641 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,330.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 535.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 210.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.97.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

