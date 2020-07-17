Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 48.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,269 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HST opened at $11.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

