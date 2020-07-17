Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires New Shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $256.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,507.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $281.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,746 shares of company stock valued at $151,892,022 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

