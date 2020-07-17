Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $26,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.27. The company has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

