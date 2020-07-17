Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1,055.6% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $188.34 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $189.27. The company has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

