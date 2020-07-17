Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Shares Down 14.3%

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD) traded down 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 53,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 54,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35.

Hudson Resources Company Profile (CVE:HUD)

Hudson Resources Inc, a development stage mineral company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has two exploration licenses (ELs) in Greenland, the Sarfartoq EL and the Pingasut EL; and one exploitation license, the Naajat EL. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.