Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,459,237,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

AMZN opened at $3,008.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,719.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,227.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,500.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

